Midwest Hose & Specialty Signs 52,800 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Midwest Hose & Specialty Inc., an Oklahoma City-based firm that services the energy, agriculture, mining and construction industries, has signed a 52,800-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1132 Valwood Parkway in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Transwestern’s Brett Owens and Clayton Johnson represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mitch Pruitt handled negotiations internally on behalf of the landlord, Prologis.