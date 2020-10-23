REBusinessOnline

Midwest Retail Properties Buys 13,520 SF Retail Center in Jasper, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

JASPER, TEXAS — Midwest Retail Properties (MRP) has acquired Jasper Plaza, a 13,520-square-foot retail center in Jasper, located north of Beaumont near the Texas-Louisiana border. The property is situated off Highway 190, next to Lowe’s Home Improvement store and directly in front of a Walmart Supercenter. MRP acquired the center as part of a portfolio of two other retail properties in Boaz, Ala., and Jacksonville, Texas. The seller was not disclosed.

