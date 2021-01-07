Midwest Retail Properties Rebrands as MRP Capital Group

ST. LOUIS — Midwest Retail Properties has rebranded as MRP Capital Group. The St. Louis-based company, founded in 2013, is no longer solely focused on the Midwest region. The private equity real estate firm owns and manages Walmart-anchored shopping centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of more than 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states.