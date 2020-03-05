REBusinessOnline

Midwest Retailer Art Van Furniture to Close All Stores

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Retail

All 141 stores will close. Liquidation sales begin Friday.

WARREN, MICH. — AVF Holdings Inc. has unveiled that it will cease operations and begin liquidation sales at all 141 of its company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio. The Warren-based company operates under the brands Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors. Levin & Wolf Furniture in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be sold to Robert Levin, pending court approval. Eight Wolf Furniture stores in Maryland and Virginia will also be liquidated. Art Van Elslander opened his first furniture store in metro Detroit in 1959. The liquidation sales will begin Friday, March 6.

