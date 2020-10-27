REBusinessOnline

Midwest Truck and Auto Parts Leases 125,000 SF in Merrillville, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Midwest Truck and Auto Parts has leased 125,000 square feet of industrial space at AmeriPlex at the Crossroads in Merrillville within Northwest Indiana. The 279,000-square-foot building is located at 9401 Georgia St. Crow Holdings Industrial is developing the speculative project, which is slated for completion in summer 2021. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 exterior dock doors, 47 trailer stalls and 166 car parking stalls. The tenant, a truck and auto parts distributor with locations in five states, anticipates creating up to 150 new jobs at the Merrillville location by the end of 2024. Adam Haefner, Zeke Rowan and Marty Mikaitis of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Avison Young is the leasing agent for the remaining space at the building.

