MUSKEGO, WIS. — Midwest Twisters, a company that facilitates gymnastics, ninja and parkour for youth, has leased a 10,922-square-foot industrial space in Muskego, a southwest suburb of Milwaukee. The industrial flex property is located on Mercury Drive with convenient access to Racine Avenue, a main thoroughfare in Muskego. Anthony Stevens of NAI Greywolf represented the undisclosed landlord.