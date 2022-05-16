REBusinessOnline

Midwood Acquires Candela Tower Apartments in Manhattan for $102M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Candela Tower in Manhattan totals 158 units. The property was built in 1931.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Midwood Investment & Development has acquired Candela Tower, a 158-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s West Village area, for $102 million. Named after its designer, Rosario Candela, the 20-story building was originally constructed in 1931 and includes 6,721 square feet of retail space. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Adam Doneger and Marcella Fasulo represented the seller, BlackRock, in the deal. MetLife Investment Management provided $63.5 million in acquisition financing to Midwood, which plans to upgrade the unit interiors and amenity spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  