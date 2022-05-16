Midwood Acquires Candela Tower Apartments in Manhattan for $102M

Candela Tower in Manhattan totals 158 units. The property was built in 1931.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Midwood Investment & Development has acquired Candela Tower, a 158-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s West Village area, for $102 million. Named after its designer, Rosario Candela, the 20-story building was originally constructed in 1931 and includes 6,721 square feet of retail space. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Adam Doneger and Marcella Fasulo represented the seller, BlackRock, in the deal. MetLife Investment Management provided $63.5 million in acquisition financing to Midwood, which plans to upgrade the unit interiors and amenity spaces.