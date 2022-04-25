REBusinessOnline

Midwood Breaks Ground on 32-Story Apartment Tower in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

212-S.-12th-St.-Philadelphia

Midwood's new apartment building at 212 S. 12th St. in Philadelphia will rise 32 stories and total 378 units.

PHILADELPHIA — New York City-based Midwood Investments & Development has broken ground on a 32-story apartment tower at 210 S. 12th St. in Philadelphia’s Washington Square neighborhood. The property will consist of 378 apartments and two floors of retail space totaling approximately 17,000 square feet. Residential amenities will include a pool with a sundeck, fitness center with a yoga studio, rooftop terrace with private event space, a game room, lounge and conference facilities. London-based Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and BLT Architects are designing the project. Specific floor plans and a tentative construction completion date were not disclosed.

