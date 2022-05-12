Midwood Investment & Development Sells Long Island Shopping Center for $65.3M

Whole Foods at Westbury on Long Island totals 55,109 square feet.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Brooklyn-based Midwood Investment & Development has sold Whole Foods at Westbury, a 55,109-square-foot shopping center located in the Long Island community of Garden City, for $65.3 million. Whole Foods Market anchors the property, which is also home to a 4,818-square-foot, freestanding pad site occupied by HSBC Bank and Bond Vet. Jim Galbally, Chris Angelone, Jose Cruz, Christopher Munley, Andrew Scandalios, Colin Behr and J.B. Bruno of JLL represented Midwood in the disposition of the property to an undisclosed private family investment firm.