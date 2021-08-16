Midwood Investment & Development Sells Retail Property in The Bronx for $9.8M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Midwood Investment & Development has sold an 8,867-square-foot retail property located in the Riverdale neighborhood of The Bronx for $9.8 million. The property is leased to Bank of America and Montefiore Medical Center. Steven Siegel, Judson Kauffman and Philip Biancavilla of Marcus & Millichap represented Midwood in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, New York City-based investor.