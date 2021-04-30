Midwood Investment & Development to Open The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City this Summer

The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City features 95,000 square feet of shopping, dining and wellness space.

STUDIO CITY, CALIF. — Midwood Investment & Development will open The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge, a 95,000-square-foot retail center in Studio City, this summer. The rolling opening will begin on June 10 with the debut of anchor tenant Erewhon, the Los Angeles-based market and café.

The location will be Erewhon’s seventh store and its first in the San Fernando Valley. Other tenants slated to open this summer include Civil Coffee, Free People Movement, Madison Reed, Myodetox, Roberta’s Pizza, SALT Optics, Tocaya, Tuesday’s Sweet Shoppe, Ushi Ushi, Van Leeuwen and Vuori. More than a dozen additional tenants will be announced at a later date.

Gensler and OLIN provided design and architectural services for the redevelopment the property, which replaces the former meeting and convention space. The development team worked closely with the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission to maintain the rustic spirit of the Lodge, the existing natural foliage and tree canopy.