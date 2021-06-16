REBusinessOnline

MIG Expands Portfolio with Four Acquisitions Across Arizona, California

Sedona-Real-Inn-Suites-Sedona-AZ

Sedona Real Inn & Suites in Sedona, Ariz., features 89 guest rooms.

MESA, PHOENIX AND SEDONA, ARIZ., AND OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based MIG Real Estate has purchased four properties to expand its portfolio in Arizona and California.

The properties are:

  • Gateway Technology Commerce Center, a 138,692-square-foot industrial property at 7535 E. Ray Road in Mesa. The property is fully leased to six tenants. Steve Lindley, Eric Wichterman and Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller, while Ken McQueen and Chris McClurg of Lee & Associates provided leasing advice for MIG.
  • First Commons, a two-building, 99,528-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial warehouse at 4624-4635 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix. Built in 2001, the property is 84 percent leased to 12 tenants. Tracy Cartledge and Robert Buckley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while John Pompay of Cushman & Wakefield provided leasing advice for MIG.
  • Sedona Real Inn & Suites, an 89-key hotel located at 95 Arroyo Pinon Drive in Sedona. Built in two phases in 1996 and 2006, the property was acquired in an off-market transaction.
  • Stone Arbor Apartment Village, an 88-unit, value-add multifamily community located at 612 Los Arbolitos Blvd. in Oceanside. Built in 1977, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans and some townhomes. Stew Weston and Kevin Mulhern of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Terms of the transactions were not released.

