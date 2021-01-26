MIG Real Estate Acquires Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa for $21.4M

The 138,692-square-foot Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa, Ariz., is 90.3 percent occupied.

MESA, ARIZ. — MIG Real Estate has purchased Gateway Technology Commerce Center, a multi-tenant industrial and warehouse project located at 7535 E. Ray Road in Mesa. Phoenix-based Orsett Properties, the original developer, sold the asset for $21.4 million.

Built in 2019, the 138,692-square-foot, Class A project features dock-high and grade-level loading, 24- and 28-foot clear heights, a 180-foot secured gated truck court and ESFR sprinklers. At the time of sale, the property was 90.3 percent occupied.

Steve Lindley, Eric Wichterman and Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the transaction. Ken McQueen and Chris McClurg of Lee & Associates provided leasing advisory services.