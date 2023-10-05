MIG Real Estate Buys 456-Unit Waterleaf Apartment Complex in Vista, California for $174M

VISTA, CALIF. — MIG Real Estate has acquired Waterleaf, a multifamily community in Vista, from an undisclosed seller for $174 million.

Located at 333 N. Emerald Drive, Waterleaf features 456 one- and two-bedroom floor plans with eight-foot ceilings, full-size washers/dryers, air conditioning and balconies or patios. Built in 1985, the property offers easy access to Camp Pendleton, Oceanside Business Park, Vista Industrial Park and McClellan Palomar Airport.

The buyer plans to modernize the interiors, paint the exterior and enhance the common areas of the property.

Walker & Dunlop represented MIG and the seller in the deal.