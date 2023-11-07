Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Mission Viejo Business Center features six buildings offering a total of 100,295 square feet of industrial space.
MIG Real Estate Buys Six-Building Mission Viejo Business Center in Orange County, California

by Amy Works

MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — MIG Real Estate has acquired Mission Viejo Business Center, a multi-tenant industrial park located at 23811-23891 Via Fabricante in Mission Viejo. A global investment advisor sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 7.65 acres, the six-building property offers 100,295 square feet of industrial, distribution and warehouse space. At the time of sale, the park was 99 percent leased. The property was originally constructed in 1975.

The buildings offer a variety of bay sizes, 10- to 16-foot clear heights, grade- and dock-high loading doors and concrete truck courts.

Jeff Chiate, Bryce Aberg, Jeffrey Cole, Rick Ellison, Mike Adey and Zach Harman of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group in Southern California represented the seller in the deal.

