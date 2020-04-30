MIG Real Estate Divests of Viewridge Business Park in San Diego for $15.3M
SAN DIEGO — California-based MIG Real Estate has completed the sale of Viewridge Business Park, an office complex located in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. Dollinger Properties acquired the office park for $15.3 million.
Situated on 3.7 acres, the three-building, 72,803-square-foot asset is located at 4711, 4715 and 4719 Viewridge Ave. Bob Prendergast, Lynn LaChapelle and Sach Kirpalani of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.
