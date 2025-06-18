MIG Real Estate Sells 163,311 SF Scottsdale Centre Medical Outpatient Building in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — MIG Real Estate has sold Scottsdale Centre, a medical outpatient building in Scottsdale, to an Arizona-based commercial real estate investment company for $44.6 million.

Located at 7373 N. Scottsdale Blvd., the 163,311-square-foot Scottsdale Centre is 78 percent leased, of which 66 percent was medical and 34 percent was office tenancy. Current tenants include Palo Verde Cancer Specialists, Prosano Health and various other healthcare providers.

Originally constructed in 1984 and upgraded and converted from office to primary medical space post-pandemic, Scottsdale Centre is a two-story building situated on 8.7 acres. The property features 254 surface parking spaces and 466 subterranean parking spaces.

Travis Ives, Gino Lollio and Tyler Moses of Cushman & Wakefield’s U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets represented the Newport Beach, Calif.-based seller in the deal. Sheila Bale, Erika Eckblad, Tom Weinhold, Tim Whittemore and Patrick Schrimsher of Cushman & Wakefield provided local market leasing advisory on the sale and have been retained by the buyer to continue handling leasing for the property.