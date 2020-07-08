MIG Real Estate Sells 35,258 SF One Ridgegate Office Property in Temecula, California

At the time of sale, the 35,258-square-foot One Ridgegate office property was 92 percent occupied.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based MIG Real Estate has completed the sale of One Ridgegate, an office building located at 1 Ridgegate Drive in Temecula. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $5.2 million.

Situated on three acres and built in 2003, One Ridgegate offers 35,258 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 92 percent leased.

CBRE/Lee & Associates represented the seller, while Mike Realty represented the buyer in the deal.