SEDONA, ARIZ. — MIG Real Estate has completed the sale of Sedona Real Inn & Suites, a hotel in Sedona, just south of Flagstaff. Wyoming-based Crystal Creek Capital purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Scott Hall, Aaron Lapping and Spencer Scott of Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller in the deal.

Sedona Real Inn & Suites features 89 guest rooms.