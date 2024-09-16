MIG Sells Four Governor Park Office Property in San Diego for $11M

SAN DIEGO — MIG has completed the disposition of Four Governor Park, a two-building office property in San Diego. Cast Capital Partners acquired the asset for $11 million.

Situated on 2.7 acres, Four Governor Park includes a 21,715-square-foot building at 5080 Shoreham Place and a 28,521-square-foot building at 5090 Shoreham Place that are connect by a courtyard. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent occupied by a mix of office tenants. The buyer plans to sell the individual units.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Matt Harris of CBRE represented the seller, while Bret Morris of Cast Capital Partners and Ryan King of Voit represented the buyer in the transaction.