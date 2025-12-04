Milan Hotel Group Purchases Two-Property Hotel Portfolio in Asheville, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Milan Hotel Group has purchased a two-property hotel portfolio in Asheville, including the 88-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott Asheville (built in 2002) and the 78-room Courtyard by Marriott Asheville (built in 1996). An institutional seller sold the hotels to Milan Hotel Group for an undisclosed price. Sophia Pittaluga of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the transaction.

The hotels are situated along Buckstone Place near the city’s Tunnel Road retail district, approximately five west of downtown Asheville. SpringHill Suites features kitchenettes in every room, along with a complimentary hot breakfast, an indoor pool and a fitness center. Courtyard by Marriott features The Bistro restaurant and Starbucks coffee service, as well as an indoor heated pool and 24-hour fitness center. Many rooms at Courtyard by Marriott feature private balconies that offer views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.