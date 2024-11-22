Friday, November 22, 2024
The lease with Milbank brings 1101 New York Avenue to 94 percent leased.
Milbank Signs 65,000 SF Office Lease at 1101 New York Avenue in DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Milbank, an international law firm, has signed a 65,000-square-foot lease at 1101 New York Avenue, a 388,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C.’s East End. The office building is now 94 percent leased to firms including A&O Shearman, National Retail Federation, EY and Bloomberg.

Dale Schlather, Malcolm Marshall and Alson Offutt of Cushman & Wakefield represented Milbank in the lease deal. Kyle Luby, Matt Pacinelli, John Klinke and Tim McCarty of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between Oxford Properties Group and Norges Bank Investment Management. Jim Potocki of Oxford Properties was also part of the leasing team at 1101 New York Avenue, which has 28,000 square feet of availability.

