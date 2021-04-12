REBusinessOnline

Mile High, Brinshore Break Ground on 103-Unit Affordable Multifamily Project in Denver’s Capitol Hill

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Capitol-Square-Apts-Denver-CO

Located in Denver, Capitol Square Apartments will feature 103 income-restricted apartments for residents earning 40 percent to 80 percent of area median income. (Rendering credit: KTGY)

DENVER — Denver-based Mile High Development and Chicago-based Brinshore Development, as co-developers, have broken ground on Capitol Square Apartments, an affordable multifamily community in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Completion is slated for 2022.

Designed by KTGY, the six-story property will feature 103 income-restricted apartments, with 73 one-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units. A U-shaped building design opens the interior units and courtyard to views of the Denver Art Museum and mountains. All apartments will be income-restricted to households earning 40 percent to 80 percent of the area median income.

Community amenities will include a leasing office, community space, fitness room and a second-floor outdoor terrace. Additionally, the property will feature parking for 68 vehicles at the ground and basement levels.

The city and county of Denver provided $1.5 million in financing from the Affordable Housing Fund toward the $33.9 million project. The development also received public finance funds from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. Additionally, the Colorado Housing & Finance Authority provided 4 percent federal and state tax credits and is issuing the bonds for the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  