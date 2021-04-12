Mile High, Brinshore Break Ground on 103-Unit Affordable Multifamily Project in Denver’s Capitol Hill

Located in Denver, Capitol Square Apartments will feature 103 income-restricted apartments for residents earning 40 percent to 80 percent of area median income. (Rendering credit: KTGY)

DENVER — Denver-based Mile High Development and Chicago-based Brinshore Development, as co-developers, have broken ground on Capitol Square Apartments, an affordable multifamily community in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Completion is slated for 2022.

Designed by KTGY, the six-story property will feature 103 income-restricted apartments, with 73 one-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units. A U-shaped building design opens the interior units and courtyard to views of the Denver Art Museum and mountains. All apartments will be income-restricted to households earning 40 percent to 80 percent of the area median income.

Community amenities will include a leasing office, community space, fitness room and a second-floor outdoor terrace. Additionally, the property will feature parking for 68 vehicles at the ground and basement levels.

The city and county of Denver provided $1.5 million in financing from the Affordable Housing Fund toward the $33.9 million project. The development also received public finance funds from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. Additionally, the Colorado Housing & Finance Authority provided 4 percent federal and state tax credits and is issuing the bonds for the building.