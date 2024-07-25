Thursday, July 25, 2024
2555-W-Midway-Blvd-Broomfield-CO
The two-building asset at 2555 W. Midway Blvd. in Broomfield, Colo., features 436,534 square feet of industrial and office space.
Mile High Labs Sells 436,534 SF Manufacturing Campus in Broomfield, Colorado

by Amy Works

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Mile High Labs has completed the disposition of 2555 W. Midway Boulevard, a R&D and manufacturing property within Atlas Industrial Park in Broomfield, a suburb north of Denver. ScanlanKemperBard acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 20 acres, the 436,534-square-foot asset features a 411,034-square-foot building and a 25,500-square-foot building. The buildings offer office, manufacturing, processing, packaging, laboratory and climate-controlled warehouse areas, as well as general engineering areas and an employee cafeteria. Additionally, the buildings collectively feature nearly 12,000 amps of power.

Rick Egitto of Avison Young, along with Justin Rayburn of Fountainhead Commercial, represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.

