Friday, August 22, 2025
Casa Brera at Toscana Isles
Casa Brera at Toscana Isles is a 206-unit apartment community located in Lake Worth, Fla., that offers several amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, social lounge, private movie theater and an entertainment bar.
Milestone Group Acquires 206-Unit Casa Brera Apartment Complex in Lake Worth, Florida

by Abby Cox

LAKE WORTH, FLA. — The Milestone Group has acquired Casa Brera at Toscana Isles, a 206-unit apartment complex located in Lake Worth, approximately 35 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. The purchase price was not disclosed. Hampton Beebe and Avery Klann of Newmark marketed the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller.

Casa Brera at Toscana Isles offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 870 square feet to 1,430 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, social lounge, private movie theater, entertainment bar, multi-purpose sports court and a dog park.

