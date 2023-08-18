Sunday, August 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Archer-Stone-Canyon-San-Antonio
Archer Stone Canyon in San Antonio totals 228 units. The property was built in 2005.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Milestone Group Acquires 228-Unit Archer Stone Canyon Apartments in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — The Milestone Group, an investment firm with offices in Dallas, Atlanta and South Florida, has acquired Archer Stone Canyon Apartments, a 228-unit multifamily complex in San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2005 and offers one-, two- and three- bedroom units that range in size from 796 to 1,630 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a playground. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Milestone Group plans to implement a value-add program.

You may also like

Housing Trust Group Delivers $33M Affordable Apartment Community...

KLNB Brokers Sale of Two Metro Baltimore Retail...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 147-Unit Multifamily...

AMLI Residential to Develop 449-Unit Apartment Community in...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 63-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Red Oak Capital Provides $2.3M Bridge Loan for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,825 SF...

Colliers Arranges $27.1M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily...

Accurate Completes 185-Unit Apartment Complex in Little Falls,...