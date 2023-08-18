Milestone Group Acquires 228-Unit Archer Stone Canyon Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Milestone Group, an investment firm with offices in Dallas, Atlanta and South Florida, has acquired Archer Stone Canyon Apartments, a 228-unit multifamily complex in San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2005 and offers one-, two- and three- bedroom units that range in size from 796 to 1,630 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a playground. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Milestone Group plans to implement a value-add program.