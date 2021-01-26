Milestone Group Buys 564-Unit Apartment Community in Rockville, Maryland

The Villages at Decoverly's amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, tennis courts, an outdoor grilling and entertainment area and a children’s play area.

ROCKVILLE, MD. — An affiliate of The Milestone Group has purchased The Villages at Decoverly, a 564-unit garden-style apartment community located in Rockville. Decoverly is located at 9901 Gable Ridge Terrace, approximately 24 miles from Washington, D.C. Decoverly was developed in stages in 1991 and 2006. The community features a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and common area amenities including two pools, two fitness centers, tennis courts, an outdoor grilling and entertainment area and a children’s play area.

Steve Collins, Water Coker, and Brian Crivella and Robert Jenkins of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, an undisclosed foreign investor, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.