Milestone Group Delivers Phase II of Courtney Ridge Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Milestone Group has delivered the second phase of Courtney Ridge Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community located in Charlotte’s LoSo (Lower South End) neighborhood. Phase II is a 13-acre expansion that comprises 180 units across seven new buildings.

The project team includes Atlanta-based general contractor TuckerCraft, architect SGA|NW and engineer Design Resource Group. PNC Bank provided construction financing for Phase II, which features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

Phase II also features a new clubhouse equipped with individual workstation consoles, a main conference room, 24/7 package delivery center, coffee bar, kitchen area and patio overlooking a pond. Milestone purchased the existing, 280-unit Courtney Ridge Apartments in 2018.