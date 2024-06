DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — The Milestone Group has purchased Axis Delray Beach, a 488-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 1495 Spring Harbor Drive in Delray Beach, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Milestone plans to implement a multimillion-dollar renovation to the property’s common area amenities, landscaping and exteriors. The previous owner recently made capital improvements to Axis Delray Beach’s unit interiors.