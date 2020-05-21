Milestone Properties Buys Queen Anne Gardens Multifamily Building in Seattle for $9M
SEATTLE — Milestone Properties has acquired Queen Anne Gardens, a multifamily property located at 1250 Fifth Ave. N. in Seattle. A private investor sold the asset for $9 million, or $746 per square foot.
Built in 1991, Queen Anne Gardens features 38 apartments. Dan Swanson of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.
