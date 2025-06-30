Monday, June 30, 2025
Milestone Real Estate Arranges Sale of 140,199 SF Retail Center in Dearborn, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

DEARBORN, MICH. — Milestone Real Estate Co., a residential real estate brokerage firm established in 2011, has expanded into the commercial real estate sector and closed more than 324,500 square feet in transactions throughout Dearborn and the Downriver area. Ali Haidar of Milestone brokered the sale of Fairlane North Shopping Center, a 140,199-square-foot property situated on 11.4 acres at 5901 Mercury Drive in Dearborn. SamKin LLC sold the asset to Mercury Ventures LLC for an undisclosed price.

