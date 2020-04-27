Milford Performing Arts Center to Open 1,600 SF Dance Facility in Connecticut

MILFORD, CONN. — Milford Performing Arts Center (MPAC) will open a 1,600-square-foot dance facility in Milford, a western suburb of New Haven. The property is located at 225 Research Drive, a redeveloped warehouse constructed in 1988. Bill Clark of The Geenty Group represented MPAC in the lease negotiations. Clark also represented the landlord, D’Amato Investments LLC.