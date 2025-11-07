Milhaus, BAM Capital Complete 272-Unit Apartment Complex Near Pittsburgh

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA. — A partnership between two Indiana-based firms, developer Milhaus and investment group BAM Capital, has completed a 272-unit apartment complex located just west of Pittsburgh in Robinson Township. Known as Nox Living, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking space, pickleball court, resident lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at roughly $1,650 per month for a studio apartment, according to the property website.