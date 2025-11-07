Friday, November 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Uncategorized

Milhaus, BAM Capital Complete 272-Unit Apartment Complex Near Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA. — A partnership between two Indiana-based firms, developer Milhaus and investment group BAM Capital, has completed a 272-unit apartment complex located just west of Pittsburgh in Robinson Township. Known as Nox Living, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking space, pickleball court, resident lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at roughly $1,650 per month for a studio apartment, according to the property website.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Hoboken...

Lee & Associates: Tariffs Add to Q1 Industrial...

JLL Arranges Recapitalization of 580,000 SF Retail Power...

JLL Brokers Sale of 589,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 397,605 SF...

Flagship Acquires Former Verizon Office Building in Wilmington,...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 159-Unit Active Adult Community...

Coldwell Banker Begins Leasing 81-Unit Apartment Complex in...

‘Conference Season’ is Underway and Early Feedback Shows...