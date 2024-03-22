Friday, March 22, 2024
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Milhaus, BAM Capital to Develop 272-Unit Multifamily Project Near Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA. — A partnership between two Indiana-based firms, developer Milhaus and investment firm BAM Capital, will develop a 272-unit multifamily project just west of Pittsburgh in Robinson Township. Known as Nox Living, the property will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The development team expects to begin construction by July and is aiming to deliver the first units by late 2025.

