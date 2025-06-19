Thursday, June 19, 2025
Atheria-at-West-Grove-McKinney
Milhaus is developing Atheria at West Grove, a 389-unit multifamily project in McKinney, in partnership with FrontRange Capital Partners.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Milhaus Begins Construction on 389-Unit Multifamily Project in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Milhaus, an Indianapolis-based multifamily owner-operator, has broken ground on Atheria at West Grove, a 389-unit multifamily project that will be located north of Dallas in McKinney. The site is located within the 52-acre West Grove master-planned development, and the property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with covered balconies/patios. Atheria at West Grove will also feature two-bedroom townhomes with garages. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse with a golf simulator, covered outdoor kitchen, grilling areas, a pet spa, office workspaces, a billiards and media room, indoor/outdoor fitness center and a one-acre park with pickleball courts, a dog park and an events lawn. Project partners include HEDK Architects, SJL Design Group, Studio Outside, Strategic Construction and engineering firm Winkelmann & Associates. InterBank is financing construction of the project. Leasing is slated to begin next spring.

