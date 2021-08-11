Milhaus Begins Development of $52M Apartment Community in Kansas City, Kansas

The project will include 274 units.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Milhaus has begun development of a $52 million apartment community within the Homefield sports and entertainment district in Kansas City. Located at 9400 State Ave., the project will include 274 units and 508 parking spaces. Amenities will include a dog park, event space with conference rooms and coworking spaces, resident lounges, a pool and fitness center. Residents will have convenient access to nearby retail and commercial spaces within the overall Homefield development. Davidson Architecture + Engineering is serving as architect. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.