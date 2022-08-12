REBusinessOnline

Milhaus Begins Development of $66.8M Apartment Complex in Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Milhaus has begun development of a $66.8 million apartment complex in Kansas City’s Volker neighborhood. The yet-to-be named project will consist of 226 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a coworking area, conference spaces, fitness center, movie room, outdoor pool, pet spa, package room and garage parking. Financing came from Cadence Commercial Real Estate, Humphreys Capital and CrossFirst Bank. Helix is the architect and interior designer, while Taliaferro & Browne Inc. is the civil engineer. The project marks Milhaus’ ninth in metro Kansas City and will bring its total apartment count in the area to nearly 2,000 units. Completion is slated for October 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  