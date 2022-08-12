Milhaus Begins Development of $66.8M Apartment Complex in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Milhaus has begun development of a $66.8 million apartment complex in Kansas City’s Volker neighborhood. The yet-to-be named project will consist of 226 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a coworking area, conference spaces, fitness center, movie room, outdoor pool, pet spa, package room and garage parking. Financing came from Cadence Commercial Real Estate, Humphreys Capital and CrossFirst Bank. Helix is the architect and interior designer, while Taliaferro & Browne Inc. is the civil engineer. The project marks Milhaus’ ninth in metro Kansas City and will bring its total apartment count in the area to nearly 2,000 units. Completion is slated for October 2024.