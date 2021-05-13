Milhaus Breaks Ground on $40M Apartment Community in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Milhaus Whitestown will include 240 units.

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Milhaus and partner Humphreys Capital have broken ground on Milhaus Whitestown, a $40 million apartment community in Whitestown, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis. Located at 7279 S. Indianapolis Road, the project will include 240 units, 440 surface parking spaces and 40 garage parking spaces. Amenities will include an 8,600-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, pool, dog park, pickleball court and outdoor lounge. The project team includes CSO as architect, HWC Engineering as engineer and Mitsch Design as interior designer. Completion is slated for May 2022.