Milhaus Breaks Ground on $43M Apartment Development in Springdale, Ohio

Array will feature 216 units.

SPRINGDALE, OHIO — Milhaus has broken ground on Array, a $43 million apartment development in the Cincinnati suburb of Springdale. The 216-unit project, situated at 11911 Sheraton Lane, will include amenities such as a dog park, resident lounge, communal kitchen, pool, fitness center, conference rooms, coworking spaces and rentable office space. The project team includes architect M+A Architects, interior designer Studio 5 and engineer Bayer Becker. Completion is slated for March 2023.