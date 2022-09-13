Milhaus Breaks Ground on $58M Apartment Development in North Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO. — Milhaus has broken ground on a $58 million apartment development in North Kansas City. The project is the 10th in the Kansas City market for the Indianapolis-based developer. Plans call for 275 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a bark park, coffee bar, fitness and yoga centers, grills and fire pits, pool, bike parking and charging ports for electric vehicles. Great Southern Bank provided a construction loan. The project team includes Rosemann & Associates as architect, BASI Collective as interior designer and Renaissance Infrastructure as civil engineer. Completion is slated for October 2024.