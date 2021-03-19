Milhaus Enters Arizona Market with $177M Multifamily Development in Tempe

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Milhaus North Tempe will feature 310 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The project team includes Todd & Associates, McShane Construction, design-art llc and Rick Engineering. (Rendering courtesy of www.milhaus.com)

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Milhaus is developing Milhaus North Tempe, a $177 million, two-phase multifamily community at 1245 E. Curry Road in Tempe. The $91 million first phase is slated to break ground this month. The project is Milhaus’ entry into the Arizona market.

The community will feature 310 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units in the first phase and a total of 621 units at full buildout. Onsite amenities will include a pool deck, grill stations, outdoor spa, commercial grade fitness center, clubhouse with work and entertainment areas, library and a dog park.

Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential is a co-developer on the project. The project team also includes Todd & Associates, McShane Construction, design-art llc and Rick Engineering.