Milhaus, HGI Break Ground on 359-Unit Apartment Project in Hilliard, Ohio

HILLIARD, OHIO — A joint venture between Milhaus and Harbor Group International (HGI) has broken ground on Tempo, a 359-unit apartment project in Hilliard, a northwest suburb of Columbus. The development is in the heart of commercial real estate firm Equity’s mixed-use development known as TruePointe, construction of which began in July 2023. Milhaus will lead development of Tempo, with HGI providing 80 percent of the common equity. Tempo will offer floor plans ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to amenities such as a resort-style pool, courtyard, fitness center, sky lounge, coworking spaces, an onsite dog park, beach volleyball court and outdoor pizza kitchen. Architecture firm MA+ Design, SJL Design Group and The Kleingers Group make up the project team. First Internet Bank provided project financing. Completion is slated for spring 2026.