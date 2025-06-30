Milhaus, Humphreys Capital Complete 276-Unit Oxlley Apartments in Edmond, Oklahoma

EDMOND, OKLA. —A partnership between Indianapolis-based developer Milhaus and locally based investment firm Humphreys Capital has completed Oxlley Apartments, a 276-unit multifamily community in Edmond, about 15 miles north of Oklahoma City. Located at 101 W. Main St. in the historic downtown area, Oxlley features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, conference rooms for remote workers, a dog park and a pet spa. Rents start at $1,225 per month for a studio apartment.