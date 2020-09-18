Milhaus, Kite Realty Group to Develop $40M Apartment Project at Glendale Town Center in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

AYR will include 267 units.

INDIANAPOLIS — Milhaus and Kite Realty Group Trust have unveiled plans to develop AYR, a $40 million apartment development at Glendale Town Center in Indianapolis. The developers identified underutilized land to be transformed into the 267-unit multifamily project. Milhaus and Kite will also build new bike lanes, a left turn lane and green spaces. Completion of the apartments is slated for 2021. Glendale Town Center, a shopping center dating back to 1958, is home to tenants such as Target and Lowe’s. The name AYR comes from the department store L.S. Ayres & Co., which was part of Glendale Town Center when it first opened.