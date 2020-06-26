REBusinessOnline

Milhaus Opens $30.4M Apartment Project in Downtown Indianapolis

Grid features 175 units.

INDIANAPOLIS — Milhaus has opened Grid, a $30.4 million apartment project located at 520 E. Washington St. in downtown Indianapolis. Grid includes 175 apartment units and 175 car parking spaces. Amenities include coworking spaces, multiple fitness areas, an outdoor courtyard, bark park, pet spa, coffee bar and resident lounge. The property serves as Milhaus’ first opportunity zone investment in the U.S. Milhaus says that Grid’s prominent location in the Cole Noble neighborhood served as inspiration for the property name. Indianapolis was originally plotted on a grid structure upon its founding in 1820. Local artist Jackie Head created a mural for the northwest corner of the building. The project team included KTGY Architecture + Planning, Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. and DkGr.

