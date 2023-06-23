Friday, June 23, 2023
Milhaus Opens New Headquarters in Downtown Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Milhaus, an Indianapolis-based multifamily developer, owner and operator, has opened a new headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. The 48,000-square-foot building along Washington Street is situated in the historic Cole-Noble neighborhood. Milhaus will operate out of 28,000 square feet on two of the three floors. The building is located next to the firm’s first Qualified Opportunity Zone development, Grid. Housing 175 apartment units, Grid is home to a fraction of the 3,000 units that Milhaus has developed in central Indiana. More than half of those units are located downtown. To date, Milhaus has developed 48 projects with $1.9 billion in assets under management. The firm also maintains regional offices in Kansas City and Austin, Texas, with additional boots on the ground in Florida and Denver.

