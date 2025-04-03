Milhaus, Parse Capital Break Ground on 306-Unit Multifamily Property in Springdale, Ohio

SPRINGDALE, OHIO — Milhaus has partnered with Parse Capital to break ground on Slate, a 306-unit multifamily property in Springdale near Cincinnati. Located at 505 W. Crescentville Road, Slate will feature 216 garden-style apartment units and 90 townhomes across 22 buildings. Amenities will include a resident lounge, pool, coffee bar, fitness center and bark park. First Financial Bank is providing financing for the development, which marks Milhaus’ second project in Springdale following Array in 2023. Construction of Slate is slated for completion in spring 2026.