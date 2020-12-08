REBusinessOnline

Milhaus, Ryan Begin Development of $34.6M Apartment Project in Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Milhaus and Ryan Cos. have begun development of a $34.6 million apartment project in Kansas City. The 263-unit project is within the larger mixed-use development known as The Glade. Amenities will include a dog park, clubhouse, fitness center, pool and walking trail. The apartment property will offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units priced from $1,100 per month. Milhaus and Ryan are co-developers while Ryan is also serving as general contractor. Other project partners include Davidson Architecture & Engineering, Helix, Taliaferro & Browne Inc., Landworks Studio, Apex Engineers Inc. and Lankford/Fender + Associates. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

