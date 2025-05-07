Mill Creek Begins Leasing 239-Unit Modera Liberty Row Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mill Creek Residential has begun leasing Modera Liberty Row, a 239-unit apartment community located at 7740 Liberty Row Drive in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood. The community will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options averaging 1,100 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates at Modera Liberty Row range from $1,950 to $4,500, according to the property website.

Amenities will include a resort-style pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, four elevated courtyards, multiple clubrooms, game room, golf simulator lounge, bocce ball courts, coworking spaces, private offices, pet spa, bicycle storage, 24/7 self-serve package room and secured parking garages with EV charging stations. The two-building property is located on The Loop, a three-mile urban trail, and within close proximity to Piedmont Town Center, Phillips Place and SouthPark Mall.

Mill Creek anticipates first move-ins at Modera Liberty Row in June.