Mill Creek Begins Leasing Two Boston-Area Apartment Communities Totaling 518 Units

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

BOSTON — Mill Creek Residential has begun leasing Modera Framingham and Modera Marshfield, two apartment communities totaling 518 units in the Boston area. Modera Framingham offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and amenities such as a central courtyard, 24-hour fitness studio, media room, clubhouse with coffee bar, a pet park and pet spa, cyber café and a game room. Modera Marshfield offers the same unit mix and a similar suite of amenities. Mill Creek has six communities in the Boston area including these two properties. According to Apartments.com, rents start at $1,995 per month for a studio apartment at Modera Framingham and $2,225 per month for a one-bedroom at Modera Marshfield.

